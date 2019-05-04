Indian exchange student’s body recovered from North Thompson River in Kamloops

The body of a missing Thompson Rivers University student from India has been recovered from the North Thompson River, Kamloops RCMP said Saturday.

Police first reported the 23-year-old man missing Friday, after they say three friends went swimming in the river near Chestnut Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

At the time, police said the student was swept away and his friends were unable to reach him and bring him back to shore.

WATCH: (Aired March 8) Kamloops man and his dog rescued from river

Kamloops Fire Rescue then deployed a boat to search the river, while Kamloops Search and Rescue crews and a police drone were also sent out to try and find the student, but there was no sign of him.

On Saturday, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team recovered the student’s body around 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Remains of missing Kelowna man found in Kamloops

The B.C. Coroners Service has taken over the investigation, although drowning is believed to be the cause of death, police said.

No criminal activity is suspected. It’s now believed the student was taking pictures near the river when he fell off a steep embankment into the water.

“This appears to be nothing less than a truly tragic accident,” Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer said in a statement.

READ MORE: Man rescued after falling into icy Thompson River in Kamloops

“The public should always be extremely careful around moving water,” he added. “The shore line can shift from year to year and the river floor can drop rapidly in some places.”

Police say they are in contact with the victim’s family in India. The student’s identity has not been disclosed.