Several road closures across the city for Toronto Marathon and other events on Sunday
Thousands of runners are planning to attend the annual Toronto Marathon underway early Sunday morning, affecting major intersections across the city.
Beginning at 6 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m., the road closures will be in effect as the race starts at 7:30 a.m.
Runners will start their race at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, then head south on Yonge and wind through various neighbourhoods, eventually travelling east towards the Don River and then back west across downtown to Humber Bay Park East.
Surrounding streets north of Yonge and Sheppard will also be initially closed during the start of the race.
Local roads and intersections that will be closed include:
- Yonge Street at or near Sheppard Avenue
- Yonge Street between Sheppard Avenue and Davisville Avenue/Chaplin Crescent
- Chaplin Crescent between Yonge Street and Oriole Parkway
- Oriole Parkway between Chaplain Crescent and Lonsdale Road
- Spadina Road between Lonsdale Road and Austin Terrace
- Davenport Road between MacPherson Avenue and Belmont Street
- Belmont Street/Aylmer Avenue/Rosedale Valley Road between Davenport Road and Bayview Avenue
- Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lower River Street
- King Street East between Lower River Street and Sumach Street
- Eastern Avenue between Sumach Street and Front Street East
- Front Street East/Wellington Street between Eastern Avenue and John Street
- John Street between Wellington Street East and Front Street West
- Front Street West between John Street and Bathurst Street
- Bathurst Street between Front Street West and Fort York Boulevard
- Fort York Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Fleet Street
- Fleet Street between Fort York Boulevard and Strachan Avenue
- Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Remembrance Drive
Other events, like the Sikh Spiritual Centre Khalsa Day Parade and the Manulife Paddle the Don event, will also be taking place.
From noon until 8 p.m., the Khalsa Day parade will involve roads closures in Etobicoke, including:
- Humberwood Boulevard between Morning Star Drive and Humberline Drive
- Humberline Drive between Humberwood Boulevard and Finch Avenue West
- Finch Avenue West between Humberline Drive and Westmore Drive
- Westmore Drive between Finch Avenue West and Carrier Drive
Meanwhile, the Manulife Paddle the Don event will close Bayview Avenue between Mill Street and Front Street East from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TTC diversions and delays can also be expected in these areas.
