N.B. officials urge caution as some residents return to flood-damaged homes

As water levels continued to recede in New Brunswick, provincial officials are urging residents to be cautious of secondary threats from flood damages as they return to their homes.

A statement from New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization reminds people to look out for mould, contaminated household items, spilled sewage and smaller debris such as nails that could have washed onto properties.

The province is also encouraging New Brunswickers to register damages to their homes, promoting the disaster financial assistance program announced on Friday.

Saturday’s statement also asks people to await instructions before returning home and obey remaining traffic closures.

Health and safety inspection teams are in the Fredericton, Maugerville and Grand Bay-Westfield areas on Saturday assessing damage to homes and businesses.

Those inspections will continue Sunday and expand to Hampton, Rothesay and Quispamsis as professionals determine whether buildings are safe enough for people to return to.