May 3, 2019 11:41 pm

WHL Roundup: Friday, May 3, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. – Dawson Holt’s second goal of the game stood as the winner as the Vancouver Giants beat the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 on Friday in the opener of their Western Hockey League championship series.

Holt scored his first 6:06 into the game and added another 19:43 into the second period to give the Giants a 5-3 lead.

Dylan Plouffe, Jared Dmytriw and Yannik Valenti also scored for Vancouver.

Brett Leason, Noah Grego, Dante Hannoun and Jeremy Masella supplied the offence for the Raiders, who host Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Saturday.

Giants goaltender David Tendeck stopped 25 shots. Prince Albert’s Ian Scott made 21 saves.

