Juno award winner Jess Moskaluke coming to Kelowna for Multiple Sclerosis benefit concert

Ben Klick is tuning up his guitar for this Sunday’s big benefit concert.

Klick is a Kelowna country music artist and he’s getting ready to play Music Fest MS.

“I hope to raise $50,000,” Klick said.

Music Fest MS is charity concert at the Kelowna Community Theatre to benefit Multiple Sclerosis.

“Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system,” Klick said.

In Canada, it is estimated that more than 70,000 people are living with MS.

For Klick, that’s a number that cuts close to home.

“Last year, my dad was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis,” Klick said. “At that point, I knew I wanted to do something to give back.”

So Klick conceived Music Fest MS to raise money for the MS Society of Canada.

Ben’s father, Tom, is his biggest fan. But Tom says Ben has outdone himself by organizing this fundraiser.

“Absolutely, I couldn’t love him more for what he is doing, and the pride is bursting at the seams,” said Tom.

But Ben isn’t the only big name on the bill; he’s enlisted a friend to help with some of the heavy lifting when it comes to fund raising for MS.

Jess Moskaluke will headline Music Fest MS.

Moskaluke is a Juno Award winner and a three-time Canadian Country Music Awards Female artist of the year who shares Klick’s connection to the debilitating disease.

“Like myself and my dad being diagnosed, her dad was diagnosed with MS a number of years ago and that’s why she is on board for the show,” Tom said

Tickets for Sunday’s big country concert are available online at kelownatickets.com and at the door. Everything raised from Music Fest MS will go to the MS Society of Canada.