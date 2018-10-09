Kelowna country artist Ben Klick poised to break out big at BreakOut West

Kelowna’s Ben Klick is getting ready for his big break.

As an official BreakOut West showcase artist, Klick is poised to take the next step

“This has the potential to launch my career into the likes of the Brad Paisleys, the Keith Urbans and the Garth Brooks of the world,” said Klick.

Klick is set to showcase his talent to hometown audiences and visiting music industry insiders alike at four-day BreakOut West festival events this week in Kelowna.

“I’m extremely nervous. I always get nervous before shows, but I’m also very excited to be a part of this opportunity,” Klick said.

Casey Clarke is the face and voice of country music broadcasting across Canada. What Clarke doesn’t know about country music, it ain’t worth knowing.

So what does Clarke have to say about Klick?

“I think Ben Klick has one of the most tenacious dedications I ‘ve seen in a very, very, long time for an artist who is trying to create their career,” he said.

It’s that commitment to success that has gotten Klick this far, and he’s hoping BreakOut West will take him that much further.

Klick plays Thursday night at Wentworth Music, Friday night at Craft Beer Market, Saturday night at New Artist Collective and will take part in a songwriter workshop on Sunday.