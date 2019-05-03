Vaudreuil-Dorion workers secure roads, homes amid ‘big waves’ on Chemin de l’Anse

Waves crashing along the shore of the Lake of Two Mountains forced the City of Vaudreuil-Dorion to deploy workers to Chemin de l’Anse in order to secure the road and homes nearby.

On Wednesday night, winds blowing at 60 km/h generated waves at the lake’s edge, pushing the water dangerously close to the road.

“It was big waves,” said nearby resident Paul Castonguay. “Some waves were up to three, four feet high.”

READ MORE: Quebec flooding — Dozens of Rigaud residents defying mandatory evacuation order

For the past two days, workers have been dumping rocks along the shoreline on Chemin de l’Anse.

“I found they’re doing a good job,” Castonguay said of the city.

The city of @ville_vd is working on securing Chemin de L’Anse. On Wednesday night, winds blowing 60 kms/h created waves at the edge of the lake of Two-Mountains, threatening the street and homes nearby. pic.twitter.com/ElfTQI3goq — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) May 3, 2019

The work is happening throughout Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Officials say they’ve installed over one kilometre of dikes, using cement jerseys to keep water out of people’s homes.

READ MORE: ‘What you’re doing is insincere’ — Trudeau accused of delaying sandbagging amid Ottawa flooding

According to the city, so far there are reports of minor flooding in 37 homes, compared to 50 homes in 2017.

“We were worried, but I think we’re more prepared than in 2017,” Olivier Van Neste, Vaudreuil-Dorion’s director of planning, told Global News.

“We have a lot of information. We have a technician that works with a map. He was able to ‘modelize’ the flooding so we knew in advance where the water would go.”

WATCH: Terrasse-Vaudreuil warning residents to stay vigilant with rain in forecast (April 23rd)

Although water levels are receding, officials say they remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, they’re asking residents to follow suit and keep their sandbags in place for at least one more week.