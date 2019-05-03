Elderly man dies after being struck by vehicle in New Glasgow McDonald’s parking lot

An 81-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they were called the McDonald’s parking lot on East River Road just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the driveway exit when he was allegedly struck by a 2016 Lexus that was exiting the driveway.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth

Police added that the pedestrian was at the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The victim from Pictou County was sent to hospital, where he died on Thursday.

READ MORE: Suspect in fatal Dartmouth hit and run released on conditions

The 76-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with failing to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk, but police say further charges may be laid.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.