London police searching for missing 30-year-old Steven Doczi

London police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 30-year-old man, last seen Thursday afternoon in London’s east end.

Steven Doczi, who also goes by Jonny Doczi, is described as a white male, 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, with short brown hair.

He was last seen around 1 p.m. on May 2 near Dundas Street and Clarke Road, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, black pants, and aviator sunglasses.

Police say they and Doczi’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Police are also continuing to look for two other missing persons, 31-year-old Sarah Long, and 23-year-old Lucas Alexander Teams.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).