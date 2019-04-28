London police learn more as they continue search for Lucas Alexander Teams

London police have learned new information as they continue their search for Lucas Alexander Teams of London.

New information reveals the 23-year-old also known as Lucas Lochner was last spotted at the Rexall Pharmacy at Beaverbrook Avenue and Wonderland Road on Sunday, April 14.

Police say Teams was at the pharmacy around 6:30 p.m. and left on foot around 8 p.m. carrying a green reusable grocery bag.

Previously, police had believed Teams was last seen in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Cartwright Street at 11 a.m.

Teams is described as a six-foot-one Caucasian man who weighs 160 pounds and has dyed blond hair that’s shaved short. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with white seams, blue jeans and dark grey running shoes.

Police want to thank those who have come forward with information and are issuing another appeal to the public for assistance.

Family and police are concerned for Teams’ welfare, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).