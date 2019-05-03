London police ask for help finding missing 31-year-old woman

London police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 31-year-old woman.

Sarah Long is described as white, five-foot-nine, 130 pounds, with long blonde hair. She was last seen in the area of Rectory Street and Little Simcoe Street early Friday morning, around 1:40 a.m.

She’s believed to be wearing a pink windbreaker, black tights with lace on the side, and pink and black Nike running shoes.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare, and anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).