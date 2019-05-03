Bader family donates 4th Rembrandt to Queen’s University

Queen’s University is now the recipient of another rare piece of art.

A Milwaukee couple, Linda and Daniel Bader, have donated Rembrandt’s Head of an Old Man With Curly Hair, painted in 1659, to the Agnes Etherington Art Centre in honour of Daniel’s late father, Alfred Bader.

Former Queen’s alumnus Alfred Bader, was a chemist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and art collector. He passed away in December 2018 at the age of 94.

Daniel says this most recent donation was one of his father’s favourite paintings.

This will be the fourth Rembrandt donated to the Agnes Etherington collection by the Bader family.

The other three were donated by Alfred and Isabel Bader in 2003, 2007, and 2015.

This notable addition to the collection will be unveiled to the public during the season launch Friday evening in the Bader Gallery.