Canada
May 3, 2019 11:21 am

Bader family donates 4th Rembrandt to Queen’s University

By Online Reporter  Global News
This Rembrandt painting, Head of an Old Man with Curly Hair, was donated to Queen's University's Agnes Etherington Art Centre. This will be the fourth painting by the famous artist to be donated by the Bader family.

Agnes Etherington Art Centre
Queen’s University is now the recipient of another rare piece of art.

A Milwaukee couple, Linda and Daniel Bader, have donated Rembrandt’s Head of an Old Man With Curly Hair, painted in 1659, to the Agnes Etherington Art Centre in honour of Daniel’s late father, Alfred Bader.

READ MORE: Queen’s University remembers noted alumnus and benefactor Alfred Bader

Former Queen’s alumnus Alfred Bader, was a chemist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and art collector. He passed away in December 2018 at the age of 94.

Daniel says this most recent donation was one of his father’s favourite paintings.

This will be the fourth Rembrandt donated to the Agnes Etherington collection by the Bader family.

WATCH: Queen’s university re-opens doors to newly renovated Mitchell Hall

The other three were donated by Alfred and Isabel Bader in 2003, 2007, and 2015.

This notable addition to the collection will be unveiled to the public during the season launch Friday evening in the Bader Gallery.

Agnes Etherington Art Centre
Alfred Bader
Alfred Bader philanthropy
Art
Bader Collection
Baroque Art
Daniel Bader
Old Man With Curly Hair
Queen's art centre
Queen's Univeristy
Rembrandt

