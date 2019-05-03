‘The best way to start the day’: Grouse Grind opens for the summer season

North Vancouver’s Grouse Grind officially opened for the season Friday morning.

A small crowd of excited hikers was gathered at the gate for the 6:15 a.m. opening.

“I didn’t get around to it last year,” Chris So said. “I think that’s one of the reasons that I wanted to get my first one in, get some momentum.”

“But I just like starting the day off up here — it’s nice and cool, fresh air.”

Metro Vancouver completed seasonal maintenance on the popular 2.5-kilometre trail, including rock scaling and danger tree removal, ahead of schedule.

Metro Vancouver says staff were able to take advantage of good weather to get the work done early.

“It’s just the best way to start the day,” Braden Parker said. “You get up to the top — amazing view, just a good way to get rid of some stress.”

The steep trail, which was completed in 1983, sees hikers climb more than 850 metres and up 2,830 stairs.

Would-be hikers are being reminded to be well prepared with water and proper shoes if they intend to tackle the trail.