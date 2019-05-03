Peterborough police seek suspect after pedestrian struck in mall parking lot

The Peterborough Police Service is seeking information after a pedestrian was struck in a mall parking lot last month.

Police say around 12:50 p.m. on April 9, a male pedestrian was walking in a Lansdowne Street mall parking lot when he was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries as a result.

Police have been investigating and are looking to identify and speak with a man. A photo was released on Friday morning.

The man is described as Caucasian, elderly and bald. Police said he was wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

He was driving a maroon car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Services Unit at 705-876-1122 ext. 289.

