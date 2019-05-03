Fuel tanker rollover shuts down Manning Drive in northeast Edmonton

Manning Drive in northeast Edmonton was shut down in both directions due to a serious collision early Friday morning.

The closure on Manning Drive/Highway 15 is north of Anthony Henday Drive at 18 Street, where a northbound fuel tanker lost control and rolled around 4 a.m., according to authorities.

Firefighters and EMS were on scene, and the road is closed in both directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the scene is cleared.

There’s no word on the condition of the semi driver.

— More to come…