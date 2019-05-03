Police search for suspects after shooting in Villeray

Police are searching for suspects after a 23-year-old man was shot in Villeray around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police found the victim in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant near De Castelnau Street and Casgrain Avenue.

He was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body, and is now in stable condition.

Authorities say the victim, however, is not co-operating with police.

Witnesses say two groups got into an argument when the shooting occurred.

Police are viewing security footage and investigating.