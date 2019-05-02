Sports
May 2, 2019 11:00 pm

OHL Roundup: Thursday, May 2, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

OTTAWA – Sasha Chmelevski scored twice as the Ottawa 67’s downed the Guelph Storm 7-2 on Thursday in Game 1 of the Ontario Hockey League’s championship final.

Lucas Chiodo’s goal 54 seconds into the second period stood as the winner for the 67’s, while Tye Felhaber also had a pair of goals. Marco Rossi and Noel Hoefenmayer also scored for Ottawa.

Michael DiPietro made 37 saves for the win.

Isaac Ratcliffe and Nick Suzuki scored for the Storm, while goalie Anthony Popovich turned aside 19 shots.

The 67’s went 4 for 5 on the power play and Guelph was 1 for 9 with the man advantage.

