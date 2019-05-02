Forensic ID Unit shows pictures from suspect’s house on Day 3 of Overby trial

Day three of the trial for the man accused of killing Christine Wood, saw Winnipeg Police officers sharing what they found when searching his home.

The Forensic Identification Unit began searching Brett Ronald Overby’s Burrows Avenue home on March 22, 2017.

The Winnipeg jury was shown nearly 20 pictures of the home Thursday.

Investigators used a special liquid sprayed on surfaces to show if blood, metals or cleaning agents had been used. Illuminated blue areas show where one of these substances was found.

During the search of the basement area, the liquid was applied to multiple surfaces, including the sink, the stairs, a weight bench and the walls.

Patrol Sgt. Brian Neumann said “staining consistent with dried blood” was found on the underside of the weight bench.

Closet doors in the basement showed a positive reaction for a cleaning agent being used.

“As a result of my experience with blue star that showed on the doors, it showed something had tried to be cleaned on the doors,” Neumann said.

The investigators sent swabs from the areas which tested positive, to the lab for testing.

Wood, 21, disappeared Aug. 19, 2016 after visiting Winnipeg from Oxford House with her parents.

Her family immediately filed a missing persons report and spent several months searching and pleading for any information.

It was nearly ten months after Wood was last seen when her remains were found wrapped in plastic, buried in a shallow ditch in the RM of Springfield.

Overby has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.