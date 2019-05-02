Crime
Man charged after elderly woman sexually assaulted in her Edmonton home

An Edmonton man has been charged after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted after her home was broken into, police said on Thursday.

They said the assault happened in the area of 50 Street and 25 Avenue. Police were called to the home at around 1:30 on Wednesday morning.

Officers were told a man had broken into the woman’s home and sexually assaulted her. The woman reportedly resisted and the suspect fled on foot.

Members of the police canine unit patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the suspect, police said. After an investigation that involved several units of the Edmonton Police Service, a man was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Ahmed Hassan Iltire, 32, is facing one count each of break and enter and sexual assault.

The woman was taken to hospital after the attack, but there was no update on her condition on Thursday.

