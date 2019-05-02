Crime
May 2, 2019 5:19 pm

Independent lawyer appointed to help with Edmonton attacks case

By Staff The Canadian Press

Abdulahi Sharif, 30, charged in connection to vehicle and stabbing attacks in Edmonton, Alta.

A judge has ordered an independent lawyer be appointed to help with the case of a man accused of trying to kill a police officer and of running down pedestrians in Edmonton.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who faces 12 charges, has been given several chances to get a new defence lawyer after parting ways with at least two others.

He refused to meet last month with an experienced lawyer provided through legal aid and told the court he wanted to pick his own.

Sharif again appeared in court Thursday without a lawyer.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil approved a Crown application that a lawyer be appointed to help the court with the case.

Sharif can still get his own lawyer at any time before a jury trial that’s scheduled to begin this fall.

Sharif was charged in October 2017 after an officer outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game was struck by a speeding car before he was stabbed. Hours later, four pedestrians were struck by a cube van in the city’s downtown.

