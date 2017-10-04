Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 4 2017 8:03pm
02:05

Immigration system questioned about Abdulahi Sharif

The man charged in Saturday’s attacks in Edmonton was set to be deported from the U.S. six years ago. Now, Canada’s immigration system is under scrutiny. Vassy Kapelos reports. GRAPHIC WARNING

