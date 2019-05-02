Sports
May 2, 2019 5:01 pm

32 Manitobans taken in 2019 WHL Bantam Draft

Kelly Moore By Sports Director  Global News

Yellowhead Chiefs center Conor Geekie of Strathclair was the first Manitoban taken in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, selected second overall by the Winnipeg Ice.

As it turned out, Geekie was the lone homegrown player taken by the Ice, who selected six Albertans and a BC-born player with their other seven selections.

After engineering a series of trades to acquire that second overall pick, Winnipeg did not have another selection until the fourth round, when they chose 5′ 11″, 155 pound center Rieger Lorenz from the Edge Academy in Calgary.

The Ice also took two of Lorenz’s team mates in the sixth (Daniel Hauser) and eighth (Josh Mettimano) rounds.

Winnipeg also selected 5’9″, 145 pound forward Brayden Edwards of Abbotsford (Yale Prep) in the sixth round, 5’11”, 160 pound center Hayden Paakala of High River (Okotoks Oilers) in round seven and finished up by taking a pair of Fort Saskatchewan Rangers with their final two picks – 5’10”, 135 pound defenceman Owen Boucher and 5’7″, 145 pound RW Carter Spirig.

Swift Current took a total of five Manitobans to lead the way while Brandon and Moose Jaw drafted four each.

In all, 16 different teams took at least one player from Manitoba with Kamloops, Vancouver, Victoria, Prince George, Edmonton, and Tri City all taking a pass on the keystone province.

WHL  “Made In Manitoba” Bantam Draft

Rd    #    WHL Team      Player                        Pos    2018-19 Team                            Hometown

1    2    Winnipeg         Conor Geekie             C    Yellowhead Chiefs B1AAA             Strathclair
1    6    Brandon          Tyson Zimmer             C    Okanagan H.A. Bntm Prep            Russell
1  11    Moose Jaw      Denton Mateychuk    LD   Eastman Selects B1AAA                Dominion City
2  25    Medicine Hat  Cayden Glover          LW   Brandon Wheat Kings B1AAA       Brandon
2  29    Seattle             Spencer Penner        RD   Eastman Selects B1AAA                 Blumenort
2  31    Brandon          Zach Turner               LD   Southwest Cougars B1AAA            Boissevain
3  45    Swift Current   Reid Dyck                   G    Pembina Valley Hawks B1AAA      Winkler
3  46    Swift Current   Sam Court                RD    Winnipeg Monarchs B1AAA          Winnipeg
3  51    Red Deer         Carter Anderson         C    Rink H.A. Nationals Bntm Prep      Thompson
3  52    Brandon           Jesiah Bennett        RW    Rink H.A. Nationals Bntm Prep     Winnipeg
3   53    Brandon          Owen Harris             LD    Southwest Cougars B1AAA           Wawanesa
3   63    Regina            Matthew Kieper          G     Winnipeg Sharks B1AAA              Winnipeg
4   67    Swift Current  Josh Filmon                C     Rink H.A. Nationals Bntm Prep     Winnipeg
4   77    Calgary           Ethan Buenaventura   G   Rink H.A. Nationals Bntm Prep     Winnipeg
5  89     Saskatoon      Benjamin Saunderson LD Yellowhead Chiefs B1AAA              Carberry
5 105     Portland        Ryder Thompson         LD Rink H.A. Nationals Bntm Prep      Russell
6 111     Swift Current Karson King                 RD Interlake Lightning B1AAA            Warren
6 117     Moose Jaw    Jaden Waddell             RD Rink H.A. Nationals Bntm Prep      Winnipeg
6 123     Prince Albert Owen Savoie                 G  Winnipeg Hawks B1AAA                Winnipeg
6 125     Spokane        Michael Cicek                F  Winnipeg Monarchs B1AAA           Winnipeg
6 129     Medicine Hat Ben Bonni                   LD  Winnipeg Sharks B1AAA                Winnipeg
6 132     Prince Albert  Bryce Warkentine          F  Eastman Selects B1AAA                 Landmark
7 139     Seattle            Kyle Grysiuk               RW  Rink H.A. Nationals Bntm Prep      Winnipeg
7 147     Spokane         Carson Buydens             F  Central Plains Capitals B1AAA       Gladstone
7 152     Everett            Dexter Whittle             RD Yellowhead Chiefs B1AAA              Virden
8 159     Lethbridge      Kaden Dyck                 LD  Pembina Valley Hawks B1AAA       Plum Coulee
8 162     Kelowna          Daimon Gardner           C  Rink H.A. Nationals Bntm Prep     Winnipeg
8 167     Seattle             Tyler Dodgson            LD  Winnipeg Warriors B1AAA           Winnipeg
9 177     Swift Current    Owen Pickering          LD  Eastman Selects B1AAA               St. Adolphe
9 178     Moose Jaw       Luke Robson                 F Southwest Cougars B1AAA          Carberry
9 192     Moose Jaw       Dakota MacIntosh        C Winnipeg Warriors B1AAA          Winnipeg
12 262   Everett              Ryder Ringor                F OHA Mavericks U14 BAAA          Winnipeg
