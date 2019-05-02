Ontario government call on OPP to investigate protest using guillotine to criticize Ford, PCs

Disturbing images from a protest at Queen’s Park featuring a bloody guillotine has the Ford government calling on the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate.

On Wednesday, several people gathered on the south lawn at Queen’s Park for a May Day Protest criticizing Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative government.

Several photos show protesters with their faces covered alongside the guillotine as they allegedly carried out a mock execution of the premier.

Waiting patiently for the opposition who supported this protest to condemn those advocating for the murder of the Premier with a guillotine. Also waiting for media to report this. Its really just a lot of waiting. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/vO60OfnAD1 — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) May 2, 2019

In the legislature Thursday, Ford called the attack “too far.”

“My friends, anytime a politician, no matter what party, has a guillotine out there, I think that goes a little too far,” he said. “Matter of fact, it goes way overboard.”

PC MPP Lisa MacLeod echoed the premier’s sentiment and condemned two NDP MPPs who she said attended the protest.

“Quite an event took place. The NDP had at least two members at the protest – a member from Davenport and a member for Windsor West,” she said. “At the same time, mass protesters brought a bloodied guillotine to the grounds of Queen’s Park. And you know what they did? They beheaded an effigy of the Premier.

“This is disgusting and it is a sick act that has to be condoned by the Opposition.”

Afterwards, speaking to reporters, MacLeod reiterated her stance and called on the NDP to not only condemn the incident but to apologize for members of its caucus for being present.

She also compared the event to several other instances in which she said members of the PC government have been attacked, including herself.

“I just want to be very clear, we have seen an attack on the minister of labours’ office, I’ve had, in my own work, New Democratic MPPs disrupt my media availabilities to the point where I’ve had to have police protection,” MacLeod said.

“This is not the way the Ontario legislature operates and I want to ensure Ontarians that.”

The NDP would not denounce the act in the legislature, however, deputy leader Sara Singh commented after and said the party does not condone what happened.

“We understand that people have the right to protest and voice their concern but inappropriate behaviour like that, we don’t support,” Singh said.

“We were not there in an official capacity, we were out there speaking to people who have the right to be here and voice their concerns. I don’t think there’s anything for us to apologize about connecting with constituents at Queen’s Park.”

Global News reached out to the OPP for comment but had not heard back by time of publication.