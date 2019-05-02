3 Edmonton neighbourhoods stand above the rest in liveability: report

A new report suggests three neighbourhoods rank above the rest in Edmonton.

Old Strathcona, Oliver and Westmount ranked as the top three communities in the city, according to a RE/MAX report.

The ranking is based on access to green spaces and parks, walkability, retail and restaurants and the ease of accessing public transit.

Summerside ranked as the top hidden gem neighbourhood, while Oliver, Clareview and Hudson ranked as the top three neighbourhoods for affordability and good supply of housing inventory.

READ MORE: Edmonton makes World’s Best Cities Top 100 list for 1st time

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, Edmonton home sales were down 12.6 per cent year-over-year in March, while the average sale price was down five per cent.

The RE/MAX report suggested nationally Canadians are happy with where they live, with 89 per cent saying they would recommend their neighbourhoods to others.

“Housing is often a contentious topic in Canada, with affordability and inventory being persistent problems from coast to coast,” said Christopher Alexander, RE/MAX of Ontario-Atlantic Canada executive vice president.

“However, when buyers are looking for a home, the search begins at the neighbourhood level.

“And the good news is that Canadians have lots of choice when it comes to ‘liveable’ cities and neighbourhoods.”

READ MORE: Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto make top 10 most livable cities list

The study found 60 per cent of Canadians put easy access to shopping, dining and green spaces at the top of their criteria for liveability. Proximity to public transit, work, preferred schools, and cultural and community were also listed as wants and expectations by Canadians.

“While price and value are always top of mind for buyers, there are some aspects about a home that you can’t change,” Alexander said.

“These liveability factors are what make your home more than just the place you live. They are at the heart of the Canadian experience, especially when you consider the survey results.”

A separate RE/MAX study based on the opinions of its brokers suggested all major cities in Canada ranked high in at least one liveability factor.

Edmonton ranked high in access to employment, number of top-rated schools and easy access to bike lanes and walking paths. Calgary ranked high in seven out of 11 of the categories.

“Despite reports of slowing economic conditions and a relatively flat real estate market in Alberta, Calgary and Edmonton shine as beacons of liveability,” Western Canada RE/MAX regional executive director Elton Ash said.

“This is a promising sign for any buyers considering a purchase in either city as they continue to develop as liveable cities in their own right.”

READ MORE: Vancouver ranks third best in the world for quality of life

Leger conducted the report online by surveying 2,003 people between February 4 and 10, using Leger’s online panel.

The market research firm said a probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.2%, 19 times out of 20.