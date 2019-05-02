World
May 2, 2019 11:22 am
Updated: May 2, 2019 11:23 am

Trump calls on ‘all civilized nations’ help to end violence against people of faith

By Staff The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says people of faith around the world have faced terrible hardship of late.

Trump says violence and terrorism against people of all faiths must end, and that “all civilized nations must join together in this effort.”

Trump spoke Wednesday to faith leaders at a White House dinner in honour of the National Day of Prayer, an event that takes place Thursday.

Trump paid respects to Jewish-Americans killed and wounded last week at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California. He also recalled the attacks on Christians in Sri Lanka last Easter and on Muslims in New Zealand the month before.

He also cited the burning of three black churches in Louisiana and last year’s shooting spree at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

