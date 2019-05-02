Canada
May 2, 2019 11:52 am

Brockville police search for missing woman

By Online Reporter  Global News
Dori MacIntosh was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she was dropped off by taxi at the TD Bank on Parkedale Avenue in Brockville.

Dori MacIntosh was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she was dropped off by taxi at the TD Bank on Parkedale Avenue in Brockville.

Brockville police
A A

Brockville police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing woman.

Dori MacIntosh, 41, was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she was dropped off by taxi at the TD Bank on Parkedale Avenue in Brockville.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing teen in Brockville located

Her family members reported her missing after not hearing from her, and are concerned for her well-being due to her apparent health issues.

MacIntosh has long brown hair and brown eyes. She is between five-feet-four-inches tall and five-feet-six-inches tall, with a medium build.

WATCH: Missing Brockville man leads to mysterious death

Police said she has contacts in the Ottawa area and that she may have left Brockville for Ottawa.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Brockville police at 613-342-0127.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brockville
Brockville missing person
Brockville missing woman
Dori MacIntosh
Missing person brockville
Missing person brockville police
Missing Woman
Ottawa Missing Person

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.