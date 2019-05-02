Brockville police search for missing woman

Brockville police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing woman.

Dori MacIntosh, 41, was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she was dropped off by taxi at the TD Bank on Parkedale Avenue in Brockville.

Her family members reported her missing after not hearing from her, and are concerned for her well-being due to her apparent health issues.

MacIntosh has long brown hair and brown eyes. She is between five-feet-four-inches tall and five-feet-six-inches tall, with a medium build.

Police said she has contacts in the Ottawa area and that she may have left Brockville for Ottawa.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Brockville police at 613-342-0127.