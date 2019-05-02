Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Thursday, May 2

Gooooooooddddd Morning!

The motto for the parent Winnipeg Blue Bombers is “For The W”. Perhaps Valour FC might consider going with something along the lines of “For The V” after edging Pacific FC 2-1 Wednesday night in Victoria.

Winnipegger Dylan Carreiro came on as a second half substitute and scored the winning goal in the 78th minute to make for a memorable Canadian Premier League debut for Winnipeg’s newest professional sports franchise. The player Carreiro replaced, striker Stephen Hoyle, scored the first ever goal in Valour franchise history when he was able to finish off a setup from Michael Petrasso in the 23rd minute.

So Valour is sitting at the top of the CPL table with three points, as they prepare to host Edmonton FC Saturday at 5 p.m. in the home opener at Investors Group Field.

Draft Day

A busy, busy day is ahead with the CFL Draft tonight at 7 p.m. in Toronto, and the WHL Bantam Draft starting at 9:30 a.m. our time this morning in Red Deer.

The Blue Bombers have the fourth and fifth picks, and in a number of “Mock Drafts” have been linked to the likes of 6-6, 205 pound Arkansas State Receiver Justin McInnis of Pierrefonds, Quebec and Windsor Lancers Offensive Lineman Drew Desjarlais. There is also some thought, that because of salary cap considerations, GM Kyle Walters might use one of those picks to take Laval Defensive Lineman Mathieu Betts who has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears. But the Bombers also wouldn’t have to shell out first round money immediately to sign Betts – along the same lines as a couple of years ago with Offensive Lineman Geoff Gray – who is now with the team.

And the Winnipeg Ice have the first overall pick, expected to be St. Albert’s Matthew Savoie, even though the 15-year-old phenom has signed a letter of intent with the University of Denver. The Ice will also pick 9th in the first round. Some of the top-rated Manitoba prospects in that age category include Yellowhead Cheifs Forward Conor Geekie of Strathclair, Eastman Selects team mates Denton Mateychuk and Spencer Penner – who are both D-Men, and forward Tyson Zimmer of Russell who plays for the Okanagan Hockey Academy in BC.

Hockey Playoffs

A decision by Dallas Coach Jim Montgomery to change-up his top two lines paid off, as the Stars doubled St. Louis 4-2 to even that series at two games apiece. Rookie Roope Hintz was moved up to play with Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov and responded with his 5th goal of the post season. And Tyler Seguin, who moved down to center the second line with Mats Zuccarello and Jason Dickinson, had a pair of assists.

The NY Islanders now know how the Pittsburgh Penguins felt in the first round. The Isles are down three games to none in Round Two after a 5-2 loss in Raleigh Wednesday night to the Carolina Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho knocked down an ill-advised Robin Lehner clearing attempt out of mid air and found Justin Williams all alone in front for the winning goal, midway through the third period. Soon-to-be 36-year-old Curtis McElhinney had to replace Petr Mrazek between the pipes for Carolina and made 28 saves in becoming the oldest netminder in history to start his first-ever NHL playoff game.

Portage outlasted North Battleford 7-5 in Game Four of the Anavet Cup series and could punch their ticket to the RBC Cup National Jr A Tournament in Brooks, Alberta next week with a win tonight in the home of the Saskatchewan Champs.

NBA and MLB

Portland evened their NBA second round series with Denver by knocking off the Nuggets 97-90.

Mike Trout’s fourth inning, 3 RBI double lifted the Angels over Toronto 6-3. Spoiling the 28th Birthday of Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman.

And one of those scary moments in baseball – where a pitcher can’t get out of the way of a line drive right back to the mound happened Wednesday night. Cleveland ace Cory Kluber suffered a broken right forearm in the fifth inning of the Indians 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.