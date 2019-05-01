Midway RCMP search for missing woman

RCMP are searching for a Midway woman last seen on Tuesday.

Search and Rescue teams are also involved in the search.

Sol Alhstraum-Bellhouse was spotted walking along Highway 3 toward Rock Creek.

She’s described as 56 years old, about 5’0″ tall and 140lbs.

She was last seen wearing multi-coloured pajamas, a black fleece top and blue hued sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sol Alhstraum-Belhouse is urged to contact the Midway RCMP (250) 449-2244, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).