Canada
May 1, 2019 8:15 pm

May Day protests heat up in Montreal

By Web producer  Global News

Firefighters put out a fire on Ste-Catherine Street as May Day protests heat up. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Anne Leclair/Global News
A A

Riot squads with both the Montreal police and the Sûreté du Québec were out in full force Wednesday evening as May Day protests got underway.

Montreal police spokesperson Emmanuel Anglade said the protests began at around 7 p.m. at multiple starting points.

“We have three ongoing protests,” he said.

Fires could be seen burning on Ste-Catherine Street, between Peel and Metcalfe streets, as riot police lined up at both intersections.

Anglade, speaking to Global News from the police operation centre, said officers had begun targeted interventions to ensure events run smoothly.

“We’ve observed illegal activities,” he said. “We are in the process of asking people to respect the law and telling people to disperse.”

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
May Day
May Day Protests
montreal may day
Montreal Police
Montreal protest
riot squads
Sureté du Québec

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.