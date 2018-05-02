Violent protests erupt during Montreal May Day demonstration

May Day demonstrations in Montreal turned violent on Tuesday when protesters clashed with police.

Montreal police spokesman Laurent Gingras says at least five people were arrested and charged with assaulting police, obstructing police and mischief.

In one of three demonstrations, members of an anti-capitalist group gathered at Lafontaine Park east of downtown at about 6 p.m. and were dispersed after protesters hurled fireworks and rocks at police.

Gingras says at least three arrests were made and the crowd dispersed at about 10 p.m.

Another march began at about 7 p.m., and Gingras says once it reached a downtown intersection, some police officers were assaulted and two people were taken into custody.

A third demonstration, which began in the city’s Park Extension neighbourhood at about 4.30 p.m., was peaceful.