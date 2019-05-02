Edmonton sports

Edmonton Eskimos with 8 picks in Thursday’s CFL Draft

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Edmonton Eskimos general manager and vice-president of football operations Brock Sunderland addresses the media in the Eskimos locker room at Commonwealth Stadium.

Dave Campbell/630 CHED
On Thursday night, the CFL will hold its 2019 Canadian College Draft.

The Edmonton Eskimos currently hold the third overall selection in the draft, their highest position in the first round since the 2011 draft when they held the second overall pick.

In total, the Eskimos hold eight picks in Thursday’s draft:

1st Round: 3rd pick, 3rd overall

2nd Round: 4th pick, 12th overall

4th Round: 4th pick, 32nd overall

5th Round: 3rd pick, 40th overall (Acquired from Hamilton in 2018 trade for receiver Shamawd Chambers)

5th Round: 4th pick, 41st overall

6th Round: 4th pick, 50th overall

7th Round: 4th pick, 59th overall

8th Round: 4th pick, 68th overall

630 CHED sports will be at Commonwealth Stadium for the 2019 CFL Draft. Reid Wilkins will host Inside Sports live from Eskimos headquarters from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

