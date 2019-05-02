Edmonton Eskimos with 8 picks in Thursday’s CFL Draft

On Thursday night, the CFL will hold its 2019 Canadian College Draft.
The Edmonton Eskimos currently hold the third overall selection in the draft, their highest position in the first round since the 2011 draft when they held the second overall pick.
In total, the Eskimos hold eight picks in Thursday’s draft:
1st Round: 3rd pick, 3rd overall
2nd Round: 4th pick, 12th overall
4th Round: 4th pick, 32nd overall
5th Round: 3rd pick, 40th overall (Acquired from Hamilton in 2018 trade for receiver Shamawd Chambers)
5th Round: 4th pick, 41st overall
6th Round: 4th pick, 50th overall
7th Round: 4th pick, 59th overall
8th Round: 4th pick, 68th overall
630 CHED sports will be at Commonwealth Stadium for the 2019 CFL Draft. Reid Wilkins will host Inside Sports live from Eskimos headquarters from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
