‘Hundreds’ of potholes on one Halifax street alone, taxi driver says

Pothole repair season is in full swing throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality, but some streets are making waves online due to them being particularly horrendous.

“There must be 100 (potholes) between Allan Street and Harvard Street, and Allan Street and Monastery Lane,” said Brian Beaver, a Halifax taxi driver.

“The worst amount of potholes in Halifax, I think.”

According to the city, a database is collected of potholes in need of repairs throughout the municipality.

Since November of last year, 3,039 potholes have been repaired and currently, there are 1,900 remaining on a rolling list.

“Our transportation crews are constantly identifying and logging potholes. We also rely heavily on members on the public to report any potholes that they see,” Brynn Langille said, a senior communications advisor with the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are budgeted annually to help whip streets back into shape, however, that number can change depending on the severity of repairs.

“So around $200,000 is what allocate for pothole repairs during the winter months, we are on par with that budget this year. Around five years ago when we had that really bad winter, that I’m sure everyone remembers, that number ballooned to around $500,000 that year,” Langille said.

Even experienced drivers like Beaver are finding navigating some crater-riddled streets challenging.

“If you don’t take your time and you come along this street and you don’t know the holes are here, oh boy. You could hurt your car very easily.”

The city encourages drivers to report potholes by calling 311 or filling out an online form on halifax.ca.