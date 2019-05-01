Police search for suspect in Bradford street robbery

South Simcoe police are searching for a male suspect after a 64-year-old man was allegedly robbed while walking in the Holland Street West and Summerlyn Trail area in Bradford Tuesday morning.

According to officers, the suspect, around six feet tall and wearing dark clothing, was last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Summerlyn Trail.

At around 9 a.m., police say the suspect approached the 64-year-old man and threatened to harm him if he did not hand over all of his money. The man chose to comply, police add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Tyler Howey at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 ext. 1057, or by email at tyler.howey@southsimcoepolice.ca.

