Flood warning remains in effect in Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes

A flood warning remains in effect in the Peterborough region and Kawartha Lakes.

The Otonabee Region Conservation Authority says 20-30 millimetres of rainfall are expected Wednesday and Thursday, down from the previous forecast of 40 mm.

ORCA says with the upstream Kawartha Lakes holding and stabilizing, the flow of the Otonabee River will remain at approximately 350 cubic metres per second as measured in Lakefield, just north of Peterborough.

“Water levels along the Otonabee River from Lakefield to the upper reach of Lock 19 (in Peterborough) are expected to remain stable,” stated Gordon Earle, ORCa’s flood forecasting and warning duty officer.

Earle noted further south, Rice Lake is expected to rise 1 cm on Wednesday and another centimetre on Thursday. As a result, the backflow will see the Otonabee River rise, below Lock 19, approximately 1 cm per day for the next 48 hours.

He said the level measured at Matchett Line was 188.94 metres above sea level on Monday and 189.03 on Wednesday despite no increase in the flow of water entering the Otonabee from Lake Katchewanooka.

“It is welcomed news that all inflows of water to the Kawartha Lakes are currently receding and that the rainfall forecast for the next 48 hours has been revised downward,” said Earle.

Some areas along the Otonabee River, including Driscoll Cottage, have experienced flooding.

A flood warning also remains in place for the shoreline areas of Balsam, Cameron, Sturgeon and Pigeon Lakes in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Kawartha Conservation says water levels remain exceptionally high. Balsam and Cameron Lakes on Wednesday have dropped 1 cm while Cameron Lake has declined 7 cm, reports hydrologist Iryna Shulyarenko.

Moreover, she says the water level in Sturgeon Lake has increased another 4 cm since Tuesday morning and an additional 3 cm is expected over the next 24 hours. The Tri-Lakes system, which includes Pigeon Lake, has stabilized.

Both conservation authorities advise residents to stay a safe distance from all water bodies, as well as structures such as bridges, culverts and dams.

