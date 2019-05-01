Jason Kenney says he’d prefer BC’s co-operation, but will ‘turn off the taps’ if necessary

As promised, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has put into law the bill crafted by the previous NDP government that is designed to “turn off the taps” to B.C. if needed.

Bill 12, or the Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act, would allow the government to direct truckers, pipeline companies and rail operators on how much product could be shipped and when.

“Albertans are rightly feeling deep frustration: a sense that we’ve contributed massively to the rest of Canada, but are being blocked and pinned down at every turn,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news conference Wednesday, citing Alberta’s role as a “have” province when it comes to transfer payments.

“We’re proud to have helped our fellow Canadians when times were tough — but now it’s Albertans who are going through a time of trial.”

Kenney said he would prefer to work in co-operation with the rest of the provinces to “move out of this period of adversity,” but if need be, the Alberta government will do whatever is necessary “to preserve the value of our resources and to stand up for our workers.”

If used, the province said the legislation would require any company exporting petroleum products from Alberta to acquire a licence to do so, and would impose fines for contravening the act. Violators would face penalties of up to $1 million a day for individuals and $10 million a day for corporations, the government said Tuesday.

When asked if there are plans to compensate oil companies if he turns off the taps, Kenney said he would consider the issue if the law is actually enforced.

The premier said proclaiming the law shows Canada that Alberta is serious, saying the government doesn’t plan to act upon Bill 12 immediately — instead, proclaiming it gives the province the power to turn off the flow of oil and gas to B.C. if needed.

“What Premier [John] Horgan must know, is that Albertans are absolutely united behind building the pipeline,” he said Wednesday.

“Our government wants to co-operate with British Columbia. To that end, I spoke with Premier Horgan last night and indicated I hope we’ll have a chance to meet in the near future to discuss these issues at length.”

B.C. has already tried to challenge Bill 12 as unconstitutional. However, last year a judge rejected the suit, telling the province that it could not challenge a law that was not yet in place.

Industry analysts have predicted using the law could push Metro Vancouver’s already surging gas prices above $2 per litre.

Kenney said the western province is in the midst of a “gasoline crisis,” adding B.C stands to benefit from the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The existing pipeline has carried crude oil, refined and semi-refined products to the Lower Mainland since 1953.

“Just as the Trans Mountain pipeline has benefited all Canadians, but British Columbians more than most — opposing the Trans Mountain pipeline hurts all Canadians, but British Columbians more than most.”

Kenney noted the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been approved by the federal cabinet and National Energy Board, subject to further Indigenous consultation.

Kenney he also talked about a campaign to landlock Alberta’s resources, which he claimed has resulted in pipeline project failures, high unemployment, bankruptcies and insolvencies.

Diluted bitumen accounts for the majority of Alberta’s oil exports, the province said. In 2017, Alberta produced 1.6 million barrels a day of diluted bitumen and a further one million barrels a day of synthetic crude oil refined from oil sands production.

— With files from Simon Little, Global News