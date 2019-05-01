Manitoba artists nominated for Western Canadian Music Awards

A number of Manitoba musicians could be picking up some hardware in Whitehorse this fall.

The Western Canadian Music Awards revealed its 2019 list of nominees Tuesday, and Manitobans are up for awards in 20 categories, ranging from jazz to metal to music video direction.

The annual awards show, along with the BreakOutWest music conference, rotates through different cities in western Canada each year, and recognizes artists from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the three territories.

Local nominees include:

Children’s Artist of the Year

Seanster and the Monsters

Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year

Manitoba Chamber Orchestra

Francophone Artist of the Year

Alpha Toshineza

Rayannah

Indigenous Artist of the Year

Hellnback

What a week! TWO SOLD OUT SHOWS! Released Dawn Offerings! LINK BELOW!! HITTING THE ROAD FOR A MONTH LONG TOUR! and! AND! A SECOND WCMA NOMINATION❤❤🎶🎶🎶🔥🔥 Cheers @BreakOutWest @FiveAlarmFunk @manitobamusic pic.twitter.com/HoJNI60cmb — Apollo Suns (@Apollo_Suns) April 30, 2019

Instrumental Artist of the Year

Apollo Suns

Jazz Artist of the Year

Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra

WATCH: Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra previews Remembrance Day performance

Metal/Hard Music Artist of the Year

Tunic

Pop Artist of the Year

Royal Canoe

Begonia

Producer of the Year

Madeleine Roger and Lloyd Peterson

Rayannah and Mario Lepage

WATCH: Madeleine Roger on Global News Morning ahead of ‘Cottonwood’ release

Rap/Hip-hop Artist of the Year

Alpha Toshineza

Wow, what a nice surprise today!

Congrats to everyone who is nominated. What an amazing group to be a part of.

See you in Whitehorse! https://t.co/cMKsVLwpV7 — Micah Erenberg Music (@MicahErenberg) April 30, 2019

Roots Solo Artist of the Year

Micah Erenberg

Songwriter of the Year

Roman Clarke

Urban Artist of the Year

SHEA

Video Director of the Year

Eric Peterson

Community Excellence Awards

The Village Idiots

West End Cultural Centre

Excellence in Visual Design

Jadyn Klassen

Roberta Landreth

Impact in Artistic Development

Paquin Artists Agency

Impact in Live Music

Paquin Artists Agency

West End Cultural Centre

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Whoa! Thank you Thank you Thank you https://t.co/6ipRpONx5J — West End Cultural Centre (@TheWECC) April 30, 2019

Impact in Music Marketing

The Village Idiots

West End Cultural Centre

Winnipeg Folk Festival

