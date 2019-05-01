Entertainment
May 1, 2019 10:58 am

Manitoba artists nominated for Western Canadian Music Awards

By Online Journalist  Global News
Matlock singer-songwriter Micah Erenberg, seen here at a Winnipeg show in 2018, is among the local artists nominated for 2019 WCMAs.

Matlock singer-songwriter Micah Erenberg, seen here at a Winnipeg show in 2018, is among the local artists nominated for 2019 WCMAs.

Global News / Sam Thompson
A A

A number of Manitoba musicians could be picking up some hardware in Whitehorse this fall.

The Western Canadian Music Awards revealed its 2019 list of nominees Tuesday, and Manitobans are up for awards in 20 categories, ranging from jazz to metal to music video direction.

The annual awards show, along with the BreakOutWest music conference, rotates through different cities in western Canada each year, and recognizes artists from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the three territories.

Local nominees include:

Children’s Artist of the Year
Seanster and the Monsters

Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year
Manitoba Chamber Orchestra

Francophone Artist of the Year
Alpha Toshineza
Rayannah

Indigenous Artist of the Year
Hellnback

Instrumental Artist of the Year
Apollo Suns

Jazz Artist of the Year
Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra

WATCH: Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra previews Remembrance Day performance

Metal/Hard Music Artist of the Year
Tunic

Pop Artist of the Year
Royal Canoe
Begonia

Producer of the Year
Madeleine Roger and Lloyd Peterson
Rayannah and Mario Lepage

WATCH: Madeleine Roger on Global News Morning ahead of ‘Cottonwood’ release

Rap/Hip-hop Artist of the Year
Alpha Toshineza

Story continues below

Roots Solo Artist of the Year
Micah Erenberg

Songwriter of the Year
Roman Clarke

Urban Artist of the Year
SHEA

Video Director of the Year
Eric Peterson

Community Excellence Awards
The Village Idiots
West End Cultural Centre

Excellence in Visual Design
Jadyn Klassen
Roberta Landreth

Impact in Artistic Development
Paquin Artists Agency

Impact in Live Music
Paquin Artists Agency
West End Cultural Centre
Winnipeg Folk Festival

Impact in Music Marketing
The Village Idiots
West End Cultural Centre
Winnipeg Folk Festival

READ MORE: Australian composer’s music inspired by Manitoba’s Arctic

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
award nominees
Manitoba musicians
WCMA
Western Canadian Music Awards
Whitehorse

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.