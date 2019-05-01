Manitoba artists nominated for Western Canadian Music Awards
A number of Manitoba musicians could be picking up some hardware in Whitehorse this fall.
The Western Canadian Music Awards revealed its 2019 list of nominees Tuesday, and Manitobans are up for awards in 20 categories, ranging from jazz to metal to music video direction.
The annual awards show, along with the BreakOutWest music conference, rotates through different cities in western Canada each year, and recognizes artists from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the three territories.
Local nominees include:
Children’s Artist of the Year
Seanster and the Monsters
Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year
Manitoba Chamber Orchestra
Francophone Artist of the Year
Alpha Toshineza
Rayannah
Indigenous Artist of the Year
Hellnback
Instrumental Artist of the Year
Apollo Suns
Jazz Artist of the Year
Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra
WATCH: Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra previews Remembrance Day performance
Metal/Hard Music Artist of the Year
Tunic
Pop Artist of the Year
Royal Canoe
Begonia
Producer of the Year
Madeleine Roger and Lloyd Peterson
Rayannah and Mario Lepage
WATCH: Madeleine Roger on Global News Morning ahead of ‘Cottonwood’ release
Rap/Hip-hop Artist of the Year
Alpha Toshineza
Roots Solo Artist of the Year
Micah Erenberg
Songwriter of the Year
Roman Clarke
Urban Artist of the Year
SHEA
Video Director of the Year
Eric Peterson
Community Excellence Awards
The Village Idiots
West End Cultural Centre
Excellence in Visual Design
Jadyn Klassen
Roberta Landreth
Impact in Artistic Development
Paquin Artists Agency
Impact in Live Music
Paquin Artists Agency
West End Cultural Centre
Winnipeg Folk Festival
Impact in Music Marketing
The Village Idiots
West End Cultural Centre
Winnipeg Folk Festival
READ MORE: Australian composer’s music inspired by Manitoba’s Arctic
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.