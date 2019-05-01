No injuries after 2nd house fire in Constance Bay flood zone

Ottawa Fire Services say no one was injured when a home surrounded by water in Constance Bay in Ottawa’s rural west end caught fire early on Wednesday morning — the second home in that flood zone to catch fire in less than 48 hours.

Two adults and a child were in the single-storey, riverfront property at 112 Allbirch Road when the blaze started, but a neighbour helped them evacuate quickly while another dialled 911, Ottawa fire’s public information officer Danielle Cardinal said.

READ MORE: Fire burns through flooded Constance Bay home

Firefighters got the call at 5:24 a.m. and had the blaze under control at 6:03 a.m., according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates aren’t yet known. An investigator is en route to the home, Cardinal said.

Unlike the fire at 795 Bayview Drive late on Monday night, firefighters were able to enter the house on Allbirch, find where the fire began and extinguish it in what Cardinal described as a “quick and rapid attack.” Crews had to use boats to reach the home and a ladder truck was also used, she said.

WATCH (Apr. 30, 2019): Ottawa city councillor on winning battles in the war against floodwaters



Constance Bay is one of the Ottawa communities most hard-hit by record-breaking flooding this spring.

Because the City of Ottawa is moving to shut down power in certain parts of the community, Cardinal said the local fire station in Dunrobin had additional staff working at the time of the Allbirch fire, which allowed crews to respond efficiently to the blaze on Wednesday morning.

“It was a co-ordinated team effort … considering the circumstances and the challenges,” Cardinal said.

No firefighters were injured during the incident, she confirmed.

READ MORE: City to close parts of Bayview Road in Constance Bay as flood waters rise

On Tuesday evening, the city strongly advised households living between 600 to 956 Bayview Drive in Constance Bay to evacuate, saying that water levels in the area were reaching dangerous heights and may reach electrical metres near those homes.

The city cannot force residents to leave their homes, but officials have been warning that emergency crews won’t be able to safely access properties and help residents if the water gets too high.

Ottawa has been under a state of emergency since Thursday.

ALLBIRCH RD FIRE: Constance Bay area fire in single storey residence deemed under control at 6:03 a.m. Loss stopped confirmed at 6:15 a.m. No reported injuries. Investigator enroute to scene. #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/aOHKaIQflC — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 1, 2019