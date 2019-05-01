St. Thomas manufacturing company workers drive into million-dollar lottery win

A group of auto-manufacturing workers from the London area are celebrating a million-dollar lottery win.

Officials with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) say 11 people from Formet Industries in St. Thomas had the winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize in the Dec. 14 LOTTO MAX draw.

“It’s so amazing! Our work group has been playing for three years on the big jackpots,” said group members Terry and Theresa O’Brien while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

They’re both welders at Formet Industries, and their group consists of people from London, St. Thomas, Aylmer, Dorchester and Wallacetown.

Terry O’Brien says he was on the way to a family function when he checked their ticket.

“When it was validated, it showed ‘Big Winner’ but I wasn’t really sure until I saw the million-dollar validation slip. I went weak in the knees!” he explained.

He and his wife have six kids and seven grandkids. Their plan is to invest their money, take a trip to Greece to visit family, and go on a cruise with their granddaughter.

“Some of the group will be able to retire with this,” said O’Brien.