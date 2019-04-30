Habitat for Humanity GTA’s Women Build celebrates 10 years of helping families in need

Five hundred women are rallying together to build homes as Habitat for Humanity GTA marks its 10th anniversary of Women Build.

“We started Women Build because it was a way to really empower and mobilize women around, I think, the unique strengths and perspectives women bring,” said Ene Underwood, CEO for Habitat for Humanity GTA

For the next 10 days, women will wear hard hats and swing hammers on a Habitat build site in Scarborough to give a hand up to families in need of decent, affordable housing.

“Since 2009, this fundraiser has rallied more than 5,000 women, raised more than $4.5 million and helped build 85 homes,” said Underwood.

Women Build participants and Habitat homeowners will build alongside each other while working on the final 20 of 50 homes at Pinery Trail build site in Scarborough.

Women Build GTA continues between Wednesday and Saturday, and May 7 and 11.