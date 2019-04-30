 Possible suspect vehicle linked to fatal Surrey shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking for the public’s help to help identify a possible suspect vehicle in connection to a shooting over the weekend.

Investigators say they believe a red Chrysler 300 sedan is linked to the death of an 18-year-old man in a shooting just after 5 p.m. in Surrey on Friday.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 176 Street and Abbey Drive.

“It’s very concerning…five o’clock on Friday, nice weather and children are out playing, families are walking their dog. It’s very concerning to us and over the weekend we’ve heard the concerns of the residents of Surrey,” said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang.

IHIT says it believes this incident is targeted and connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. Investigators are working with Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification services and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Anyone with cellphone or dash cam video from the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact IHIT immediately.