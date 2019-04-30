Pierrefonds Boulevard reopens to traffic as floodwaters recede

It’s starting to get a lot easier to move around Montreal’s West Island as Pierrefonds Boulevard, one of the busiest east-west roads in the area, has reopened to traffic with a reduced number of lanes near the Saint-Jean Boulevard intersection.

The road was closed for several days as heavy equipment was used to pump water out of the storm drains and back toward Rivière des Prairies.

Police cruisers are parked at the intersection to monitor traffic.

Further north, Gouin Boulevard remains closed in the same area. Generators and metal and rubber pipes block parts of the road, pumping water away and back to the river.

The parking lot of a nearby local garage is flooded, and several cars have water up to the windows.

There is no indication when this part of the street will reopen to traffic.

“We’re still in a state of emergency,” Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor Jim Beis told Global News Tuesday afternoon. “The water level is still where it was a day or two ago.”