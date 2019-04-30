No electricity, running water as Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac allows some residents to return

A sweeping evacuation order has been partially lifted in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, but authorities warn there is no running water or electricity available in the town northwest of Montreal.

Public Health advises returning residents they shouldn’t stay even as floodwaters start to recede because of the conditions as of Tuesday evening.

After a natural dike gave way and released waves of water into the streets on Saturday evening, more than 6,000 people were forced to flee the area. First responders worked through the night to ensure flood victims made it out safely.

READ MORE: Quebec Premier François Legault says situation stable or improving across the province

While the water levels aren’t nearly as high, authorities say 877 homes in the neighbourhood are still flooded. Of them, 138 are in a designated red zone for the worst-affected area.

Residents are eager to return to the town in the Laurentians, but authorities say only those whose homes are no longer flooded are permitted to come back.

WATCH: Coverage of the Quebec floods of 2019 on Globalnews.ca

Flood victims will need to show a piece of identification and receive authorization from the fire department before being allowed to return home. Authorities warn Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac is still not completely safe.

READ MORE: Potential health hazards linked to Quebec floodwaters and how to stay safe

Those who remain under the evacuation order have been allowed to pick up personal effects and pets, but it will be a while before they can move back.

Severe spring flooding has hit more than 6,700 homes in Quebec. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 10,000 people have been forced from their homes.

— With files from Global News’ Elysia Bryan-Baynes, Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press