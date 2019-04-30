Evacuation order to be partially lifted in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

The impact of the devastating spring floods continues to be felt across Quebec.

Urgence Québec said Tuesday morning that more than 10,000 people have been forced from their homes as a result of the flooding, 6,681 residences are flooded and over 3,400 properties are cut off due to landslides and floodwaters.

In the Montreal area, the continued closure of the Galipeault Bridge off the western edge of the island made for another difficult commute on Tuesday, despite several measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding, such as free commuter trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line, free shuttle buses and the waiving of tolls on Highway 30.

In Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, where a dike breach Saturday evening forced emergency evacuations in one-third of the territory, there is a bit of good news on Tuesday.

The mayor of the off-island Montreal suburb announced a partial lifting of the evacuation order, starting at 4 p.m.

Affected residents will need to show a piece of identification and receive authorization from the fire department before being allowed to return home.

While returning home may offer some relief, it could also lead to some distress as residents take stock of the damage.

In an interview with Global News, Dr. David Kaiser with Montreal’s public health office said past flooding events have shown that people can experience psychological distress before, during and after the events.

In some cases, the buildup of anxiety can affect people’s ability to cope. Kaiser said it’s important that people reach out for help before they hit their breaking point.

For any health-related questions, Quebecers can call 811.

For information pertaining to financial assistance, flood victims can call 1-888-643-AIDE (2433) or consult the Urgence Québec website.