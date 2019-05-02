Mother’s Day gifts: 20 gift ideas $50 and under

Mother’s Day is just around the corner — May 12 to be exact — and if you’re still trying to figure out what to get Mom, we’re here to help you narrow down the options.

Shopping for the woman who seems to have it all can be tricky and over the years, probably repetitive. While there are the classic treats for Mother’s Day like brunch, spas and some type of jewelry, some polls suggests moms want to keep things simple.

READ MORE: Mother’s Day gifts ideas — 15 gifts under $50

According to a recent poll by Amazon Canada, 60 per cent of mothers want to spend quality time with their loved ones and 83 per cent would prefer a gift homemade.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t spoil her. Her are 20 gift ideas for $50 and under for Mother’s Day.

For the mom on the go

Moms are busy, that’s nothing new. Whether she is travelling to her next business meeting, hitting her favourite fitness class or trying to find ways to make her day-to-day more efficient, these gifts are for the mom on the go. From smart water bottles that send reminders on when to take a sip to a hydrating mask for those long days, these practical gifts will put a smile on her face.

Golden Tropics Travel Bag, $19, available at Winners

Under Armour Cinch Printed Gym Bag, $50, available at Under Armour



LED Digital Smart Water Bottle, $40.32, available at eBay

Dr. Jart Dermak Water Jet Viral Hydra Solution Mask, $7.50, available at Sephora

For the mom who needs more ‘me time’

Sometimes, Mom just needs to find time to relax. Between balancing a busy job, her family and everything else packed in between, give her some much-deserved alone time with a light therapy lamp or even a whole spa in a (conveniently-sized) box.

READ MORE: Mother’s Day in Hollywood — The biggest mama’s boys (and girls)

White Salt Lamp, $40, available at Indigo



Echo Dot, $49.99, available at Amazon



Balancing Spa in a Box, $49.00, available at Giving Gifts

The Happy Light, LED Light Therapy Lamp, $44.95, available at Verilux

For the mom who has it all

Many moms will tell you they want nothing — in fact, it may feel like she has it all. For these moms on your list, surprise them with a gift that gives back or an experience she can do on her own. From organizations donating books to Canadian homes to local paint nights, check out our top picks.



First Book Canada (a charity that distributes books and educational resources to programs and schools with Canadian children from low-income families), $50 Donate here

Donation of medicine for moms and babies (malaria medications, antibiotics and other important medicines), $10, available at Plan Canada



Photo: Getty

Paint Night (local-based events available across Canada, starting at $40, check out more information here



Cherry Blossom Travel Bag (every dollar spent goes towards helping women and men in Ghana for find employment, education and financial stability), $24, available at Della

For the mom who loves food

For the mom who loves to entertain, cook up a storm or just eat, treat her to a food-inspired gift this Mother’s Day. From a DIY truffle kit to fancy food-inspired wall art, these gifts will fill any foodie’s appetite.



Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit, $46.92, available at Uncommon Goods



Viski Belmont Gold Plated Knife Set, $23, available at Amazon



Queen Bee Stemless Wine Glass, $27, available at Williams-Sonoma

READ MORE: ‘Her love for me never died’: How to celebrate the moms no longer with us



Canadian Pastries Fine Art Print, $20, available at Brika

For the mom who loves a personal touch

We can all agree a gift with a personal touch is a nice feature. If your mom likes the simple things in life, surprise her this year with a personalized necklace, Mother’s Day card or even her very own swanky phone case.

Personalized name necklace, starting at $33, available at Etsy



Personalized Phone Case, starting at $35, available at May Designs

Personalized Small Folding Wallet, $44, available at Fossil



Personalized Mother’s Day Card, starting at $4.95, available at Moonpig

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel