More spring snow in Edmonton on final day of April

The final day of April felt much more like winter than spring in Edmonton.

The capital region was hit with more snow on Tuesday morning after receiving several centimetres of the white stuff on Saturday.

“We hadn’t seen much snow in April until this past weekend when the disturbance swept through the province leaving behind accumulations of about five centimetres for the city and as much as 20-30 centimetres in outlying areas,” Global News weather specialist Mike Sobel said.

This is what you don’t see. @DaveCarels doing all he can to keep his gear dry in this spring snow! @GlobalEdmonton #yegweather pic.twitter.com/it2tRymiiy — kendra slugoski (@kendraslugoski) April 30, 2019

Sobel was calling for a high of 4 C Tuesday, much lower than the normal high of 15 C and the high of 16 C that was reached a year ago on April 30.

While many Edmontonians were not surprised by Tuesday’s snowfall, they were still quick to jump on Twitter to express their thoughts and share images:

Last day of April and it’s snowing. I’m really over winter. #yeg — Venny👸🏻 (@vrgxo) April 30, 2019

I've lost count on what number winter we're on in Edmonton. #yegwx #yeg — David Botwick-Ries (@dbotwickries) April 30, 2019

Enjoy this #yegwx while its here. We might not see snow again until the May long weekend #yeg — Mike Waterhouse (@mikedmonton) April 30, 2019

Don’t expect much improvement for the remainder of the week, with highs hovering between 4 C and 8 C until Sunday and more snow and rain during that period, according to Sobel.

“The unsettled air mass we’re experiencing right now will continue to produce wet flurries mixed with showers and well below average temperatures right through the weekend,” he said.

According to Sobel, Tuesday marked the 14th day in April when the temperature was below normal. There were four days when the high was exactly at normal and 12 days when it was above.

Here's how the month of April has looked so far as we get set to welcome May. #yegwx @GlobalEdmonton News Morning pic.twitter.com/ExYjV87Sac — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) April 30, 2019

