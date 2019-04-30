Calgary Inferno sell off trophies, jerseys after hockey league folds

Barely a month after their championship win, the Calgary Inferno is hosting a fire sale of sorts, selling off trophies and jerseys.

In March, a week after the Inferno hoisted the Clarkson Cup, the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) announced it would fold because the six-team league was “economically unsustainable.”

Now, the CWHL has begun auctioning off pieces of its 12-year history, leaving everything from game-worn jerseys to one-of-a-kind trophies in the hands of the highest bidder.

Our intent of the auction is to get CWHL memorabilia in the hands of our fans. Descriptions will outline the features of the item. Any questions regarding auction items can be asked through the bidding page. Thank you for your support! — CWHL (@TheCWHL) April 29, 2019

The Inferno is hoping to raise $15,000 through the auction to cover debts, selling even the Jayna Hefford Trophy, which goes to the MVP. The league as a whole aims to net $30,000 through the auction.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking to know we’re in that much of a hole that we have to sell stuff like that … All the league trophies,” Blayre Turnbull, one of the Inferno’s players, told Global News.

The Clarkson Cup and Angela James Bowl trophy are not up for grabs, but nine other trophies are.

“I hope that they go into the hands of people that recognize their importance in our game,” said Inferno player Brianne Jenna.

READ MORE: Inferno’s championship season celebrated at Calgary City Hall while hockey league folds

Turnbull, meanwhile, said she thinks the trophies belong in the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF).

A statement from the organization said it can’t buy any of the memorabilia because it is a registered charity.

“We only accept items that have been game worn/used. We have been in conversations with the CWHL, but to date, nothing has been confirmed,” the HHOF stated.

“The HHOF represents hockey on all levels worldwide so we would be interested in materials from the CWHL so that we can preserve the League’s history.”

READ MORE: ‘Heartbreaking’ — Canadian Women’s Hockey League folding due to financial woes

In an email to Global News, the CWHL Players’ Association said it’s hard to understand how a team could sell something that is inherently earned.

“They represent a history of players who were here, who made their mark and who challenged the next generation to strive for better,” the statement read. “It’s unfortunate that it has come to this for the CWHL. We hope that, somehow, these trophies end up in their rightful place in the HHOF.”

As of Tuesday morning, the CWHL had not responded to Global News’ requests for comment.

The auction is set to close on Tuesday night.

The Inferno were saluted in Calgary council chambers on Monday, with Calgary Mayor Nenshi marking the occasion as “Calgary Inferno Day.”