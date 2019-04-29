Derek Fildebrandt stepping aside as leader of Alberta’s Freedom Conservative Party: spokesperson

Derek Fildebrandt of Alberta’s Freedom Conservative Party (FCP) is stepping aside as leader of the party he helped create out of a desire to leave politics, a party spokesperson told Global News on Monday night.

Fildebrandt was once seen as a rising political star in Alberta’s conservative political landscape, first as an MLA with the Wildrose Party and later the United Conservative Party.

FCP spokesperson Cody Johnston said Fildebrandt had recently informed the party’s board of governors that he would be leaving the leadership position but remain a member of the party.

Johnston said the FCP expects to meet in Calgary on Saturday to elect an interim leader to replace Fildebrandt. Global News has asked the FCP for comment directly from Fildebrandt.

Less than two weeks ago, Fildebrandt lost his seat in the legislature when he was defeated in the riding of Chestermere-Strathmore by the UCP’s Leela Aheer. The FCP failed to win a seat in the provincial election.

The boundaries for the riding were redrawn since the last provincial election. In 2015, Fildebrandt was elected as a Wildrose MLA in Strathmore-Brooks.

Fildebrandt, the former national research director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, launched the FCP in July 2018 after being turfed by the UCP over a number of controversies.

He had previously been an outspoken supporter of Alberta premier-designate Jason Kenney, who is set to be sworn in on April 30.

Fildebrandt had quit the UCP caucus to sit as an Independent after it emerged he had subletted his taxpayer-subsidized accommodation on Airbnb and double-expensed some meals.

Fildebrandt was also charged — and later found guilty — with hitting a neighbour’s vehicle and leaving the scene.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife after he shot a deer on private property.

Early last year, Kenney said Fildebrandt wouldn’t be allowed back into the UCP, in part because he had not disclosed the wildlife charge he was facing when the two met for an hour-long meeting months earlier.

Fildebrandt said he believed the UCP wasn’t letting him back in because he planned to run in the redrawn constituency of Chestermere-Strathmore against Aheer.

