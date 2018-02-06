Derek Fildebrandt says Jason Kenney ‘omitted some facts’ in statement barring him from UCP caucus

Derek Fildebrandt alleges the United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney “omitted some facts” when he released a statement to the public claiming the embattled MLA would not be allowed back into the caucus.

In a conversation with 770 CHQR’s Rob Breakenridge, Fildebrandt acknowledged that Kenney was put in a tight spot because of his convictions for a traffic violation and hunting offence, and for another controversy that had arisen in 2017 when Fildebrandt claimed accommodation allowances while renting out his downtown Edmonton apartment on Airbnb.

But he said some information from his meeting with Kenney was held back.

Fildebrandt said he was told in a meeting with Kenney that the redrawing of electoral boundaries would move his home into the constituency of Chestermere-Rocky View MLA, Leela Aheer.

He said he was told “in no uncertain terms” if he wanted to rejoin the caucus, he couldn’t seek the nomination in the new constituency of Chestermere-Strathmore, which he said is where he has some of his strongest support.

“The UCP does need to reach out to have more female candidates, especially in electable constituencies,” Fildebrandt said.

“But I didn’t and I still don’t believe that the right way to do that is to deprive the local members of the right to select their own candidate through any kind of backroom machinations.”

The UCP caucus declined to comment on this specific allegation, but said an earlier statement about Fildebrandt’s future with the party still stands.

The statement on Feb. 2 said Fildebrandt had failed to inform the party of the charge during a November meeting that had been organized specifically to drill the MLA on any “outstanding matters of which we should be aware.”

“I can only conclude that Mr. Fildebrandt deliberately misled us in refusing to disclose this outstanding charge,” it said, in part.

Fildebrandt also alleged that he had been quizzed about a “long laundry list of any… and every rumour” during the meeting and said he answered honestly. He said he had forgotten to mention the hunting offence at the time because he was “in stunned silence” over the previous conversation about electoral boundaries.

He also alleged that Alberta Justice had “inappropriately leaked” the information about his hunting offence to the media before he was able to correct this mistake and report it to Kenney.

“It’s pretty much unprecedented that an administrative, non-criminal offense gets leaked to the media before it’s had a chance to have first appearance,” he said.

In a statement, Alberta Justice said when a charge is laid, the information or ticket is submitted to the court and “is publically available through the court.”

“We do not have any information to suggest that what is being alleged actually happened.”

Fildebrandt said he was told of the party’s decision to cut ties with him while waiting in line to pay the fine from the hunting offence. He said he was “disappointed and surprised by the decision.”

“I can sympathize that it’s a difficult position, but I also don’t think that you should just cut out members of your team when they run into trouble,” he said.

“You define loyalty and teamwork by how you react when someone’s in trouble.”

Fildebrandt said he’s concerned with the direction the party is headed, especially after his meeting with Kenney.

“I wish everyone in the UCP the best, but I’m certainly troubled by some of these signs about what it means for grassroots democracy in the party.”