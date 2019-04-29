Crime
April 29, 2019 8:31 pm

35-year-old man facing charges after northeast Calgary carjacking

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police responded to a carjacking near Deerfoot Trail and 8 Avenue N.E. before 1:30 p.m.

A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after a northeast Calgary carjacking on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident near Deerfoot Trail and 8 Avenue N.E. before 1:30 p.m., and said a suspect drove off in a vacant City of Calgary truck.

A man was dragged as the truck was stolen and later taken to hospital with minor injuries, they said.

The HAWCS police helicopter followed the truck west along the Trans-Canada Highway, co-ordinating with RCMP and officers to stop it near Bragg Creek.

Officers couldn’t confirm what charges the 35-year-old faces, just saying there were “several.”

