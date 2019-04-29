35-year-old man facing charges after northeast Calgary carjacking
A A
A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after a northeast Calgary carjacking on Monday, according to police.
Officers responded to the incident near Deerfoot Trail and 8 Avenue N.E. before 1:30 p.m., and said a suspect drove off in a vacant City of Calgary truck.
A man was dragged as the truck was stolen and later taken to hospital with minor injuries, they said.
The HAWCS police helicopter followed the truck west along the Trans-Canada Highway, co-ordinating with RCMP and officers to stop it near Bragg Creek.
Officers couldn’t confirm what charges the 35-year-old faces, just saying there were “several.”
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.