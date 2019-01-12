Crime
January 12, 2019 2:57 pm

Investigation ongoing after man shot in attempted northwest Calgary carjacking

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was shot in the hand after an attempted carjacking in northwest Calgary on Saturday.

File/Global News
A A

A man was shot in the hand after an attempted carjacking early Saturday morning in northwest Calgary.

Police said the two men believed responsible tried to take another man’s car on Beddington Boulevard N.W. at around 4:30 a.m.

The men threatened the driver with a gun, a struggle ensued, the car owner was shot and the two suspects fled, police reported.

The investigation continues.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beddington Boulevard carjacking
Beddington Boulevard N.W.
Calgary
Calgary Carjacking
Calgary carjacking gun
Investigation
man shot in hand Calgary carjacking
news
Northwest Calgary
northwest calgary carjacking
Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.