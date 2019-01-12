Investigation ongoing after man shot in attempted northwest Calgary carjacking
A man was shot in the hand after an attempted carjacking early Saturday morning in northwest Calgary.
Police said the two men believed responsible tried to take another man’s car on Beddington Boulevard N.W. at around 4:30 a.m.
The men threatened the driver with a gun, a struggle ensued, the car owner was shot and the two suspects fled, police reported.
The investigation continues.
